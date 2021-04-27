Ghana: Hearts Coach Boadu Thrilled By Fans' Unflinching Support

HEAD coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has stated that the unflinching support his side enjoyed from the fans in Aiyinase last Sunday was the key driving force that ensured they earned a point against Karela United.

The Phobians came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 after substitute Maxwell Boakye had put the home side up in the 72nd minute before Kwadwo Obeng Jnr restored parity in the 84th minute.

And for him, the fans did a yeoman job in supporting the team right from the start to the final whistle.

Fans have been barred from the various stadia since February 13 this year as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

After two months of playing without the fans, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week gave clearance for the return of fans to the various centres and the presence of the fans especially at the Cosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Nzema-Aiyinase last Sunday came in handy for the Phobians, he disclosed.

Speaking after the game, Coach Boadu hailed the handful of the club's vociferous fans who were in the stands cheering the players on.

"The supporters made a huge difference in the game this afternoon. The atmosphere before, and during the game left my players more fired up for the game.

"Their loud chants spurred the players on when they went down to claw back into the game and that is one thing we are very grateful to them for.

"We came to a very difficult ground to pick all the three points available, but as fate may have it we drew instead; it is better than returning empty-handed," he said

According to the coach, ahead of the game the club had great support and motivation from the board and management members "and the added support from the fans crowned our efforts on the day."

He asked for more of such support from all to help the team realise its ultimate desire, appealing to the fans and old players of the club to come on board and support the players with pieces of advice and prayers.

"Winning the league cannot be done by the players or myself alone. It is the collective effort of all organs of the club that can help us all realise the dream of winning everything in sight," he added.