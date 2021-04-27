Namibia: 'Geingob's Impalila Visit Came Too Late'

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob's visit to Impalila Island in the Zambezi region this past weekend has been criticised as being too late.

Geingob met with the Nchindo family at Kasika village on Sunday to once again express his condolences six months after three brothers Tommy, Martin, Wamunyima Nchindo and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme were brutally shot dead by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) along the Chobe River on 5 November 2020.

Their mother died a few days later.

The family had previously engaged the president at State House, but there had been months of clamouring from pressure groups for the head of state to visit the region.

The chairperson of the Zambezi Development Association (ZDA), Blessing Maanda, said the visit to Impalila Island was a little too late.

"The people of the Zambezi region needed him six months ago to reassure them on their safety and security. The lack of urgency the president has shown in coming and meeting the Nchindo family tells us that we are classified as second class citizens or we suffer due to selective governance," he said.

Progress Report

In a statement yesterday afternoon, the presidency said Geingob had provided a progress report with regard to the killings and informed the Nchindo family that he had raised the "shoot to kill" policy with former Botswana president Ian Khama.

However, the current Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi had reassured Geingob that the BDF did not have such a policy. Geingob further informed the Nchindo family that Masisi was a good friend of Namibia, and had expressed regret over the shootings and also extended his condolences.

With regard to the joint investigation report, which the Nchindo family requested to see, the president informed them that the investigation into the killings was complete, as he had previously announced, and the government would consider their request to view the contents of the report.

However, the question of jurisdiction was equally important and the report could not be made public, the president emphasised. In a statement read on behalf of the family by Owen Sinvula, the Nchindo family expressed appreciation to Geingob and the government for having supported the family during a difficult period after the killings of the Nchindo brothers and their cousin, and the subsequent death of the brothers' mother.

Distancing the family from the activities of Zambezi Lives Matter (NLM), the Nchindo family requested further assistance, which Geingob said they would look at, in addition to what had been provided already.

'Shocking'

The NLM movement has, however, slammed Geingob. The organisation's national executive chairperson, Sinvula Mudabeti, said they are shocked by Geingob's behaviour.

He accused the president of failing to update the nation on the processes following the deaths of the Nchindo brothers and their cousin.

"The president came to Zambezi and failed to address the region on the matter of the trigger-happy BDF and how he will deal with it. He failed to assure the residents of Zambezi on their safety against blood-thirsty BDF soldiers," said Mudabeti.