Namibia: Anti-Apartheid Stalwart Shimwefeleni Dies

27 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

VETERAN anti-apartheid stalwart David Shimwefeleni, who was tried alongside the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo and 35 other Namibian political prisoners in 1967, has died.

According to his wife, Paulina, he died on Sunday evening in the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. He was 81.

She said Shimwefeleni had been hospitalised since last week Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, one child and two grandchildren.

Shimwefeleni was arrested in 1966 near Mpungu after the first military conflict in the Namibian war of independence against South Africa.

He was convicted on terrorism-related charges by the apartheid regime and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He spent 17 years behind bars at Robben Island, apartheid's most notorious prison. He was released in 1984.

