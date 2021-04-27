Tanzanians Urged to Fight Customs Fuelling HIV Transmission

Tanzanians have been advised to fight norms and traditions that stimulate HIV transmission and advocate those that promote women and girls' dignity.

The advice was given here over the weekend by the UN Women Coordinator of HIV Programmes in the country, Mr Jacob Kayombo during a training session organised by Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) that, among others, discussed the outdated norms and traditions which stimulate HIV transmission in Misungwi District.

The training, under Global Fund and technical support of the UN Women, brought together stakeholders from religious organisations, traditional medicine dealers, traditional leaders, health experts, community development official and social welfare officers, among others.

Mr Kayombo said his organisation conducted a survey on factors which stimulate HIV transmission in which some traditions and norms were shown as leading to rise of transmission. He named some of the norms as child marriages and female genital mutilation.

"There's a need for the communities to know the negative effects and change the perceptions," Mr Kayombo said, adding "Not all traditions and customs are bad but some are not ideal in this era. There's a need to educate the public and to fight these customs as they also deprive women and girls of their basic human rights." He said TACAIDS organised the capacity building training for the lay groups to stimulate change in their communities so that they can be ambassadors for change.

He said traditional, religious leaders and traditional medicine practitioners are among the personnel trusted in the community and that if well informed can effect change in their communities.

As for the government officials like wards, village leaders as well as community development officers and social workers have been trained to see how best they will engage the society to use the existing laws, rules and guidelines when it comes to their exposure of acts of gender violence. Moreover, for the law dispensing entities, the training equipped them with skills and knowledge of norms which infringe women and girls basic human rights, including access to education.

On her part TACAIDS Gender Officer Ms Judith Luande said those who attended the capacity building training will go and pass over the knowledge in their respective areas. She said the issues discussed and challenges experienced were listed by participants according to their areas.

Dr Marcelina Kiemi, HIV Coordinator in Misungwi District named some of the stimulators for HIV transmission as gender-based violence, including rape and child marriages. She said if women and girls are aware of their rights as well as society readiness to abandon some of the outdated norms and tradition, the rate of HIV transmission will decline.