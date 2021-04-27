Liberia: Rivercess Dishes Out Wasted Land

Yarpah Town, Rivercess County: Rivercess County, one of the most impoverished and least underdeveloped regions in Liberia over the weekend doled out 1,250 acres of land to President George M. Weah in part as a gift and for development during his tour of the area over the weekend.

Of the total 250 acres of land, 250 acres are to be used for the President's farm, while the remaining 1000 acres are to be used for infrastructure development in the isolated region.Rivercess County Central District Superintendent Marcus Blah said the gift to the President is intended for him to come home.

The county which was a statutory district under Grand Bassa in 1912, and subsequently became a county on December 13, 1984is the birth place of President Weah's mother. Road connectivity is a major problem in the county. According to Mr. Blah the county is currently cut off from its south eastern neighbor Sinoe.

Mr. Blah and other local county officials believe that giving President Weah 250 acres of farm land will encourage him to speed up the any plan of road construction in the county. Rivercess County District #2 Representative Byron Zahnwea also speaking emphasized the importance of road connectivity in the isolated region.

"Road is the main concern of the people of Rivercess," he said.

President Weah addressing the crowd indicated that though the county is not developed but it is still a special place to him, adding thatthe construction of the Rivercess Road is part of his government's plan.

"The road from Barclay'sville (Grand Kru) to Cestos and from Cestos to is also underway," President Weah disclosed.

He told his fellow compatriots to be patient and that the government which they helped put in power is working in their interest and that whatever development package there is that is unfolding in other part of the country will surely reach to them.

"We have planted the seed of development and you will reap the fruits," he told the large group of excited crowd that kept coming in their numbers.

President Weah got 85.2 % of the votes in Rivercess County.

He, however, told the people of Rivercess that for their county to be developed, it requires the sons and daughters of the county to go back and take up the initiative of developing the place by building something back home.

The promised to install street lights, and upgrade the educational system in the county. He also thanked them for voting him into office, saying that he will not let the down.