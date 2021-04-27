Africa: Draw Procedure - Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021

Below is the draw procedure for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021.

The draw will be conducted on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

CAF Head of Competitions, Khaled Nasser will be conducting the draw.

Draw Procedure:

Senegal, the host of the final tournament, will be placed on the top of Group A (A1), and Egypt; the highest ranked team as per the results of Beach Soccer AFCON 2018, will be placed on top of Group B (B1).

The six other teams will be placed in pot 1 together to select the rest of the teams of both groups.

Step 1 : The first ball drawn from pot 1 will go automatically to group A, and another ball will be drawn from pot 2 (A2, A3, A4) to determine its position in the group.

Step 2 : The second ball drawn from pot 1 will go automatically to group B and another ball will be drawn from pot 3 (B2, B3, B4) to determine its position in the group.

Step 3-4 : The same procedure will be repeated for the other four balls in pot 1 until all balls are drawn and both groups are determined.

