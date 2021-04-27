Africa: Draw Procedure - Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021

26 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Below is the draw procedure for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021.

The draw will be conducted on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

CAF Head of Competitions, Khaled Nasser will be conducting the draw.

Draw Procedure:

Senegal, the host of the final tournament, will be placed on the top of Group A (A1), and Egypt; the highest ranked team as per the results of Beach Soccer AFCON 2018, will be placed on top of Group B (B1).

The six other teams will be placed in pot 1 together to select the rest of the teams of both groups.

Step 1 : The first ball drawn from pot 1 will go automatically to group A, and another ball will be drawn from pot 2 (A2, A3, A4) to determine its position in the group.

Step 2 : The second ball drawn from pot 1 will go automatically to group B and another ball will be drawn from pot 3 (B2, B3, B4) to determine its position in the group.

Step 3-4 : The same procedure will be repeated for the other four balls in pot 1 until all balls are drawn and both groups are determined.

CAF | Communication Department

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.