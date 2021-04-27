Gambia: Lawyer Chime Finally Withdraws His Representation for Yankuba Badjie

27 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mariama Marong

Lawyer Emmanuel E Chime on Monday withdrew his representation for former NIA Director General Yankuba Badjie, who is charged with the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng, a former Organizing secretary of the United Democratic Party.

Yankuba Badjie is the first accused person in the on-going murder trial of Ebrima Solo Sandeng (a former organizing secretary for UDP).

Lawyer Chime's withdrawal came by way of a notice which he filed before the court seeking for approval for his request to withdraw from the case.

He informed the court that his client's (Yankuba Badjie) recent behaviour in court and his refusal to obey the court order asking him to enter the dock triggered his withdrawal. He said Yankuba Badjie has asked him to withdraw from his case.

Yankuba Badjie, who was being represented by Lawyers Christopher E. Mene and Emmanuel E. Chime, now has only one lawyer.

Chime's request for withdrawal was objected by the lead prosecutor Antouman A.B. Gaye on the basis that it was not brought through the right procedure and that the court should refuse it.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara said, as per their code of ethics, withdrawal should be made in a way that will not embarrass the client. She granted the request made by Lawyer Chime.

Currently, the accused persons are in a protest demanding the Judge to recuse herself from their case. On the 19th April they came in red t-shirts and red masks in protest against the Judge asking her to withdraw from the case. They were called upon to enter the dock, but they all refused to do so and consequently, the Judge asked them to stay at Mile II until such time they are ready to change their behaviour.

The case was adjourned to the 3rd of May at 1 pm for the Defence Counsels to have a proper orientation with the accused persons in a view to change their behaviours to respect court orders.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.