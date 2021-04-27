Gambia: Lawyer Chime Finally Withdraws His Representation for Yankuba Badjie

Lawyer Emmanuel E Chime on Monday withdrew his representation for former NIA Director General Yankuba Badjie, who is charged with the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng, a former Organizing secretary of the United Democratic Party.

Yankuba Badjie is the first accused person in the on-going murder trial of Ebrima Solo Sandeng (a former organizing secretary for UDP).

Lawyer Chime's withdrawal came by way of a notice which he filed before the court seeking for approval for his request to withdraw from the case.

He informed the court that his client's (Yankuba Badjie) recent behaviour in court and his refusal to obey the court order asking him to enter the dock triggered his withdrawal. He said Yankuba Badjie has asked him to withdraw from his case.

Yankuba Badjie, who was being represented by Lawyers Christopher E. Mene and Emmanuel E. Chime, now has only one lawyer.

Chime's request for withdrawal was objected by the lead prosecutor Antouman A.B. Gaye on the basis that it was not brought through the right procedure and that the court should refuse it.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara said, as per their code of ethics, withdrawal should be made in a way that will not embarrass the client. She granted the request made by Lawyer Chime.

Currently, the accused persons are in a protest demanding the Judge to recuse herself from their case. On the 19th April they came in red t-shirts and red masks in protest against the Judge asking her to withdraw from the case. They were called upon to enter the dock, but they all refused to do so and consequently, the Judge asked them to stay at Mile II until such time they are ready to change their behaviour.

The case was adjourned to the 3rd of May at 1 pm for the Defence Counsels to have a proper orientation with the accused persons in a view to change their behaviours to respect court orders.