Malawi: Chilima Racing Against Time On 'Taskforce,' Storms Eastern Region

27 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

Workaholic and vibrant Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima is running out of time on the 'taskforce business' and he has engaged an extra gear to speed up progress.

Fresh from the northern region, the firebrand politician, Chilima is this week operating from the eastern region holding progress reviews of Public Sector Reforms in District and Municipal Councils as well as inspecting public projects.

However, besides this schedule Chilima will also be finding time to Chair the Public Service Systems Review Taskforce which is racing against the 90 day deadline.

Writing on his social media utility, Facebook page Monday evening, the Vice President said: "During the same week, I will also be chairing the Public Service Systems Review Taskforce on Allowances, Procurement and Employment Contracts as we wind up towards the 90 day time-frame as mandated by His Excellency, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi".

Chilima indicated that he started the day with the Taskforce business and later engaged Machinga, Mangochi and Balaka District Councils as well as Mangochi Municipal Council.

The aim of the meetings, he said, was "to track progress of reforms particularly on strides aimed at achieving financial sustainability and improving service delivery" .

The Vice President added "We have since advised the Councils to isolate areas that will generate revenue especially from Tourism and Mining sectors so that these industries benefit communities".

Chilima is expected to meet the Public Service Systems Review Taskforce Tuesday before visiting public projects under the Ministry of Defence and Agriculture in the afternoon.

