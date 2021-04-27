Zimbabwe: Stanbic Bank Resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital Maternity Theatre

Stanbic Bank has donated equipment and refurbished maternity wing and a recovery room at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative.

In a statement, Stanbic Bank said the theatre equipment which was imported at a cost of USD$37 000 and the refurbishment worth ZW$2 million is pivotal in rescuing the dire situation for expecting mothers from across the Harare metropolitan Province and beyond.

The Stanbic Bank Chief Executive (CE), Solomon Nyanhongo said the donation is part of their comprehensive corporate social health-related initiative whose flagship project is called USIZO-RUYAMURO launched in 2019.

"USIZO-RUYAMURO was launched at the reopening of the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe halfway house located at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where Stanbic Bank refurbished the facility. The flagship project seeks to support and facilitate the growth and sustainable development of public health services in Zimbabwe," he said.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank also supported Sally Mugabe Central Hospital with a donation of analgesics in January 2019 which went a long way in alleviating the shortages that were at the hospital at the time.

He said it is at that donation in 2019, where hospital authorities alerted Stanbic representatives to the need for anesthesia equipment for theatre 1 as only one of the two theatres was functioning.

The hospital authorities also requested for the renovation of the recovery room which had a leaking roof, as this would help further reduce the lag time between patients coming in and out of the operating theatres.

"Stanbic Bank purchased the theatre equipment, refurbished the entrance hall; internal passage; boots room; sluce room; maternity theatre; scrub room; Sister-In-Charge's Office and outside passage," said Nyanhongo.

He said Stanbic Bank was pleased to have been able to make such a donation during the COVID-19 pandemic which is causing havoc not only in this country but throughout the globe.

"Such determination and never-say-die spirit is the hall mark of Stanbic Bank which has seen us introduce numerous products to ensure that our customers are not compromised by COVID-19. While COVID-19 has affected our operations like any other entity, Stanbic Bank's comprehensive CSI initiatives will continue as we fulfill our commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate," he said.

The equipment purchased included an anesthesia machine, suction pumps; conventional laryngoscope set; infant weighing scale; fluid warmer; IV pole; a surgical table, electro-surgical unit, an infant warmer; defibrillator; eco patient monitors; infusion pump and a patient monitor rolling stand.

He said the refurbishment exercise included fitting of two sets of double action doors; painting of walls, replacing formica tops to wall edge protection, supplying and fitting cupboards and shelves.

"To ensure a conducive working environment, we painted the Sister-In-Charge's office and fitted it with new wall cupboards and curtain rail. We also gave a fresh coat of paint to the outside passage," said Nyanhongo.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for Sally Mugabe Hospital Dr Christopher Pasi said the equipment will go a long way to provide improved quality of care.

"We were operating with one theatre which made it very difficult to attend to some emergencies when the other theatre is in operation. Stanbic has come in with this equipment so that we can preserve lives," Dr Pasi said.

The Sluce Room's white wash trough and leaking p-trap was removed and replaced while the mosaic tiles were replaced with new ceramic floor tiles. The Maternity theatre was fitted with a table, stainless steel rail and dropped poles for hanging drips.

The scrub room had new equipment installed which included PVC waste pipes, wash basins were re-enameled, new sink mixers; new ceramic wall tiles, and painting of walls with. Also installed were purpose made soap dispensers for scrubbing; edge strip to cupboards; new hand paper towel holder; new LED tubes. Broken glazing was replaced with new obscure glazing while the damaged curtain rails were also replaced.