Namibia: Nkurenkuru-Mpungu Road Mass Accident Claims 10 Lives - MVA to Cover Funeral Expenses

The MVA Fund will cover the funeral expenses for the 10 people who were killed in a mass accident on the Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road in Kavango West region on 23 April.

Each deceased person's funeral will be covered by the Fund for N$7,000, the Fund's Chief of Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said in a statement this week.

"We also wish to assure the bereaved families that we will do our best during the claims process," Gaomas-Guchu said.

The Fund encourages the families to contact the MVA Fund Service Centre in Rundu or any other nearest Service Centre in Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop, Ondangwa and Katima Mulilo to claim funeral and related benefit as offered by the Fund.

Furthermore, the Fund will assist with loss of support in case any of the deceased had dependents which actual value will only be determined upon confirmation of such dependents and proof of income. The loss of support benefit covers up to N$100,000.00 per dependent per year.

Medical expenses of up to N$1.5 million will be covered to support the person injured in this crash. The Fund will also offer an injury grant of up to N$100,000 for the injured person depending on severity of injury. The injured person is furthermore eligible for loss of income up to N$100,000 per person per year.

The Fund also reminds the public to report crashes to the MVA Fund Accident Response Number 9682, as doing so can save a life.