Zimbabwe: Temporary Passport Reprieve for Mliswa

27 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti yesterday ordered for the release of outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa's passport to allow him to travel to Portugal and South Africa to conduct business.

Mliswa's passport was taken by the court as part of his bail conditions when he was arrested for alleged violation of Covid-19 regulations when he convened a press conference at his house early this year.

Through his lawyer, Msindo Hungwe, the legislator denied the charge, arguing that he is part of essential services allowed to do business during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He is also arguing that if the law was fair, all the journalists who attended the conference could have been arrested as well.

Mliswa also unsuccessfully filed an application to have his matter heard at the Constitutional Court saying the arrest violated his rights.

Meanwhile, suspended director of health in the Health ministry, Portia Manangazira, who is being accused of employing more than 27 relatives, including her father, who is in his late 70s, as health workers in December last year also successfully applied for the release of her passport.

Manangazira appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who released the passport to enable her to go to Zambia on a business trip.

