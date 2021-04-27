Zambia: Copper Prices Soar to U.S.$9,650 Per Tonne

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose by one per cent to $9,650 a tonne yesterday according to Bloomberg.

Prices have climbed amid a broad rally across industrial commodities from iron-ore, to aluminum.

Bloomberg analysts said economic bellwether copper has been boosted by prospects for rebounding growth as the global vaccine rollout gathers pace, the United States (US) dollar weakens, and on expectations that a years-long era of low inflation in major economies may be coming to an end.