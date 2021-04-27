Zambia: Copper Prices Soar to U.S.$9,650 Per Tonne

27 April 2021
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Kennedy Mupeseni

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose by one per cent to $9,650 a tonne yesterday according to Bloomberg.

Prices have climbed amid a broad rally across industrial commodities from iron-ore, to aluminum.

Bloomberg analysts said economic bellwether copper has been boosted by prospects for rebounding growth as the global vaccine rollout gathers pace, the United States (US) dollar weakens, and on expectations that a years-long era of low inflation in major economies may be coming to an end.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.