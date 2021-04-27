Kenya: Equator Crossed, Now On to Wrc Safari Rally

It was pomp and colour at the end of the two-day Equator Safari Rally and when the race winner Carl "Flash" Tundo popped up the champagne, he capped a well-organised rallying event.

The déjà vu feeling was palpable as the seasoned rally driver enacted the signature celebrations.

The Africa Rally Championship event was a dry run for the June 24-27 Word Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally and everything went according to the script.

Just like his nickname "Flash", the respected multiple Safari Rally winner flashed past his opponents through the gruelling stages to obliterate a rather star studded field.

He gave the Kenya's rallying fanatics a foretaste of his prowess, ready to rumble with the best that the world has to offer come the much anticipated June event.

The race winner had only four days to prepare for the event in his newly assigned VW Polo R5 but hailed the race committee, terming the organisation as fantastic.

"It is an awesome feeling to have won the race but the course was really tough," said Tundo.

The Ugandan duo of Jas Mangat and navigator Joseph Kamya, who emerged third, were equally impressed by the race organisation with the latter quipping: "I wish other countries could borrow a leaf from Kenya. The event was meticulous."

Kamya described the route as having been smooth with no Boda boda and other vehicles criss-crossing along the well-guarded rallying course.

Back at the splendid service bay, security was ring-fenced with elite squad officers, paying attention to details.

The Kenyan own Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad, akin to the dreaded American squadron, consisting of female commandos were on a high alert, finger on the trigger.

They cordoned off the service bay, taking vantage positions in their well spread out jungle uniform.

Here, nothing was left to chance. The competition was being monitored by Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) officials and adherence to set out standards had to be religious.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was contented with the event, upbeat with the outcome and raring to go for the WRC Safari Rally.

"We have tested our systems. We have delivered a Covid-19 free rally. We know what we need to tighten. And I can assure it is minimal."

Waxing lyrical she continued: "We have tested our co-ordination and it is completely flawless. We have tested our routes and they are challenging and exciting. With the success of the event, we have confirmed our preparedness and we are now ready to host the iconic event."

The awarding ceremony that lasted less than 30 minutes was a culmination of faultless work.

It reached a crescendo as Tundo raced to the adoring fans and splashed them with champagne. It was time to savour success.

