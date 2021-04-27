Namibia: Nakathila Secures Stevenson World Title Fight

Namibia's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global super featherweight champion Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila, has been thrown a lifetime opportunity to fight for the much sought-after WBO World interim super featherweight title against American boxing ace Shakur Stevenson.

The highly dexterous hard-punching Nakathila, who remains one of the most recognisable faces in Namibian boxing, will go toe-to-toe with the fast and furious 22-year-old Stevenson on 12 June in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. It will be the main fight on the night.

Stevenson's record is 15-0.

Boxing promoter Nestor 'Sunshine' Tobias yesterday confirmed the upcoming mega-fight but said the camps of both fighters are still busy finalising the fight agreement.

"Yes, I can confirm that we are in the final stages of the process, and the fight looks well set to happen. But we are currently busy putting final touches to the fight agreement and overall negotiations for the fight. But when all is done from our end, which should be very soon, I will make a formal announcement to the media and the public. That's all I can share for now," said Tobias.

The 31-year-old WBO No.2-ranked Nakathila holds an impressive record of 21 wins and one loss from a total of 22 fights in the paid ranks.

He has been on a perfect run that has seen him winning all 10 of his last bouts by way of knockout. His only career defeat came in 2016 when he lost out on the vacant WBO inter-continental super featherweight title against Russia's Evgeny Chuprakov through a majority points decision.

The cat-footed Nakathila is no stranger to big fights, especially on the African circuit, as his long reign as WBO Africa featherweight champion speaks for itself.After overwhelmingly dominating the continental featherweight arena,

the Namibian went on to add the WBO Global super featherweight trinket to his trophy cabinet in mid-2019. He has successfully defended this belt twice since then.