Kenya: Family Cries Foul As Man Dies in Police Cells

When police arrested Nakuru businessman Peter Kamau Njau on April 5 for not wearing a mask, he was alive and well. Three days later, his cold body lay at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital mortuary.

His death on April 8 has left his family with many unanswered questions, considering that he was fine when he was arrested in Kiratina Estate, in the outskirts of Nakuru Town.

According to family members, when Mr Njau was arrested, he was first taken to the nearby Teachers Police Post, but was transferred to the Nakuru Central Police Station the same day.

He was detained here until he met his death on April 8.

"He was taken to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital on April 7 and died a day later. We were informed by hospital authorities five days later about a body of an unknown person lying in the mortuary. We went and confirmed that he was dead," said Mr John Mwangi, the family spokesperson, in an interview.

This was after they failed to trace his whereabouts between April 8 and April 15.

"Records at the hospital indicate that he was taken to the facility by a police officer and admitted at around 12.18pm on April 7. He was in a critical condition, but had no visible injuries. We want to know what caused his death," Mr Mwangi added.

Interestingly, at the hospital, the body was booked as an unknown adult. Officers at Nakuru Central Police Station say Mr Njau was to be released alongside 23 other petty offenders but suddenly fell ill and was rushed to hospital.

Cause of death

"We were informed that there was a sick person within the police station. An officer on duty responded and took him to hospital. Basically, we took him to hospital as Good Samaritans," said the Nakuru Town East Deputy Sub-county Police Commander Phanton Analo.

A post-mortem examination report released by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu on April 19 revealed that Mr Njau died from excessive bleeding in his small intestines due to injuries sustained on the lower abdomen.

"The cause of death was shock following blunt force on his stomach that caused internal bleeding," reads the report seen by Nation.

Nakuru Human Rights Network(Nahurinet) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti to intervene and order speedy investigations into the incident.

"Those behind the mysterious death must be apprehended and prosecuted," said Nahurinet Director David Kuria. Nahurinet has also written to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Police in Nakuru say they are investigating how the 38-year old was hurt, which is ironical given that it was while he was in their custody that he apparently got injured and later died.

Mr Njau, who is survived by a wife and three children, was buried yesterday at the Nakuru South cemetery. The family demands justice for their kin.

He may have been buried with the secrets surrounding the cause of his death, but the family hopes investigations will bring out the truth.

