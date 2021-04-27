Kenya: Crunch Time Now for Safari Preparations

After a successful Equator Rally, Safari Rally organisers now have less than two months to prepare for the return of Kenya's major event to the 2021 World Rally Championship.

The Safari Rally set-up on the outskirts of Naivasha town was used for last weekend's Equator Rally, first round of the 2021 African Rally Championship, to try and see that all was in order as per the International Automobile Federation (FIA) requirements.

The team led by Anwar Sidi, the Media Safety and Route Co-ordinator, left yesterday morning to go and check on the stages to see if there were any major repairs to be done before the Safari Rally.

Kenyan rally fans will get the chance to see world rally cars in action for the first time after almost 19 years.

While the current World Rally Cars put out between 300 and 315 horsepower from their 1.6-litre engines, from 2017 that will be increased to around 380 horsepower.

Last weekend's rally reverted to its original name - Equator Rally - as it had been known since 1981 until 2002 when it assumed the name ARC Safari Rally.

This happened after the iconic Safari Rally lost the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) status 19 years ago. But since the Safari was re-admitted to the high-profile WRC circuit in 2019, the Kenya Motor Sport Federation reverted the Equator Rally to an ARC round.

This year's rebirth comes hot on the heels of the recent Covid-19 containment rules and a government ban of sporting activities.

All Covid-19 protocols were well followed in the running of the Equator Rally.

There were two specific areas, the High Density and Low Density Zones where only certain persons are allowed to stay in or visit.

While the month of June is not considered as a rainy month, the organizers and especially the rally drivers will remain on high alert in case it rains like what happened in the Equator Rally.

Even the best drivers in wet conditions were conscious of the sudden change in the Equator Rally which put most of them on alert of their ability to drive on very wet and slippery conditions.

"I like the wet and slippery conditions but the sudden change in the Equator Rally was a lesson for rally drivers. The VW Polo behaves very well and I like the car. The rally was very well organized," said overall winner Carl Tundo.

With the blessing and support from the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the patron of the WRC Safari Rally, Kenya is eagerly waiting to return to the glamour of the World Rally Championship series after an absence of 19 years.

The President, who was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, visited the rally stages on Saturday, showing his immense support for the World famous rally.

Safety is paramount in the sport known for high speed drama.

