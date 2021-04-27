Botswana: Public Services Salaries Not Cut

Gaborone — Government would like to inform stakeholders and members of the public that it is greatly concerned by the unsubstantiated, uncorroborated and unfortunate newspaper article appearing on the front page of The Patriot on Sunday of April 25, 2021 under the heading "Civil servants face salary cuts," which purports that government intends to cut public officers' salaries.

A press release from the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) dated April 26, 2021, says government has not expressed any intention to cut public officers' salaries. "Government has and continues to, as always, honour its obligation of paying public officers' salaries."

"We wish to humbly request and encourage journalists to always check and verify with the DPSM, the veracity of any allegations they may come across regarding terms and conditions of employment of the Public Service," says the press release. BOPA

Source : BOPA