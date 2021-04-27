Western Sahara: President of Republic Congratulates His South African Counterpart On the Celebrations of Freedom Day

27 April 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlou — The President of the Pepublic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front Mr. Ibrahim Ghali, congratulated his counterpart the President of the Republic of South Africa H.E Mr. Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, on the celebrations of Freedom Day.

"It is with great honour and pleasure that I am writing, on behalf of the Government and People of the Sahrawi Republic, to congratulate you, the Government, and the brotherly People of South Africa on the celebrations of Freedom Day, and to wish them prosperity, progress, and success in the fulfilment of their noble goals and objectives" said the President Ghali in his letter.

He confirmed that The freedom that has been won by the heroic struggle of the people of South Africa has earned the respect, solidarity, and admiration of the whole world especially the peoples of our beloved continent Africa, and that the Sahrawi people who have been struggling for their freedom and independence continue to draw great inspiration from the exemplary struggle and resistance of your brotherly people.

On this occasion, added the President of the Republic, I would like to assure you of our strong resolve to strengthen and further develop the brotherly relations that happily exist between our two countries, which was cemented during our common struggle for freedom, and to boost them to the highest possible level.

"Please accept, Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration" Brahim Ghali concluded his letter.

SPS 090/110

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.