Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Delivers 51 Road Projects in 2 Years

28 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

The Lagos State government through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure has completed the construction of 51 road projects in 731 days, which marks two years of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye.

Adeyoye noted that 43 more road projects are ongoing across the three senatorial districts of the state, which is in addition to over 24 public building infrastructure being provided for the people.

She further disclosed that the State Public Works Corporation has in the past two years intervened on a total of 632 roads, covering approximately 192km, assuming an average carriageway width of 7.3m.

The need to unlock traffic gridlocks in major economic, commercial and residential areas as well as improve travel time, according to her, necessitated the construction of the roads.

That, she also said, would make commuting stress free as well as ensure connectivity within the various communities in the state.

