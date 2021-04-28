Nigeria: 'We'll Make Lekki Seaport Bigger Than Apapa Port'

28 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu, and, Adebayo Gbenga

The Lagos State Government said yesterday the Lekki Deep Seaport would reduce congestion at Apapa Port in the state and would be four times bigger than the Apapa port.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Ebugbe who disclosed this yesterday, said the government had designed several intervention projects for seamless take-off of the port in the next two years. He spoke while declaring open the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Exhibition (EMWA) organized by Zenith Exhibitions with the theme, "Industrialisation and Innovation: Revitalization of the Industrial Sector to Unlock Nigeria's Potential."

The three-day trade show targets manufacturing, engineering, machinery and supporting industries. He also said the state would invest in its human capital especially youths to grow the state economy, saying allocation to the youth would be increased by 23 percent next year.

"Lagos is in charge of about 75 percent of flights going outside Nigeria, and in the aspect of shipping, Lagos has about 75% of the cargo coming in.

"You can see the big seaport in the Lekki corridor, we believe operations will commence in the next two years. This port will relieve Apapa port which has reached beyond full capacity.

"We are already having conversations concerning the Badagry deep sea port basically to make known Lagos State readiness to begin competition in the Africa Continental Free Trade zone."

Managing Director, Zenith Exhibitions, Mr Joseph Oru said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many organisations to stretch possibilities and figure out new ways of doing old things.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.