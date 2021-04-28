Nigeria: People in Govt Sabotaging Security Agencies - Borno Elders Forum's Dean

The dean, Borno Elders' Forum, Prof. Khalifa Dikwa, has alleged that some people in government are sabotaging the nation's security agencies, saying that is why the Boko Haram insurgency is yet to end.

Dikwa, while featuring on Channel's Politics Today Monday night, said the government had the option to buy weapons from other countries if others were unwilling to sell

He stressed on investments in technology for the military to win the anti-terrorism war

"Mr. President should be able to know what is happening to our satellite bay. Can our satellite give area imagery to our military? Can our Air Force use our own satellite without any intervention? If we do not have one, then we can go to any country to borrow space in satellite.

"Technology is very important. Our military can still do it if the technology is there. Why is it that there are people within the system who are sabotaging the technology? Technology I mean, for our military, we should have helicopters that can see at night and so on."

"They're not being given. They're sabotaging our army, police and so on. But our security forces have performed in other places where technology worked."