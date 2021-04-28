Nigeria: Road Crashes Kill 51 Persons in Edo in 3 Months

28 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Edo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said 51 lives were lost to various road traffic crashes in the state between January and March 2021.

Henry Benamaisia, FRSC Sector Commander, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Benamaisia said the figure represented the casualties from January to March, adding that it comprised 42 males, eight females and a male child.

He said that of the total road traffic accidents, 20 were fatal, 32 serious, and six minor.

Benamaisia indicated that 143 persons consisting 108 males, 34 females, and one male child were injured in the crashes within the period under review.

The sector commander stated that 194 casualties were recorded within the period, while 394 persons comprising 273 males, 93 females, 20 male children and eight female children were involved.

The official said that 99 vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Benamaisia said that the corps embraced strategies like the Q1 Anti-corruption/performance workshop for commanding officers, to improve services and minimise road mishaps in the state.

He said that he hoped that the adopted strategies would bring about further reduction in road traffic crashes in the state when the figures for the second quarter would be released.

"Hopefully, we're expecting a remarkable reduction in all variables, in line with the corps' targets of 15 per cent RTC reduction and 20 per cent fatality drop." (NAN)

