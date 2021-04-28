Somalia: U.S. Issues Travel Advisory Against Somalia

27 April 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Somalia following violence that erupted in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

Following clashes on Sunday, pitting clan militia groups against soldiers of the federal government, the US state department issued a statement on Monday saying that Somalia remains "a dangerous" place for its citizens.

It also noted rising incidents of improvised explosive devices (IED) attacks and suicide missions.

"The security situation has deteriorated in the last few months. March saw the highest number of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in Mogadishu since September 2019," the statement reads.

"Mogadishu has experienced one suicide vehicle-borne IED each month in 2021 compared to six for the entirety of 2020."

