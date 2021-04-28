Rwanda: Seninga Worried Over Players' Fitness Ahead of Primus League

27 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Musanze FC coach Innocent Seninga says there is little time to get players back to full fitness ahead of the return of the Primus national league in five days.

The Primus national league will return on Saturday, May 1st after it was suspended in December last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am worried about the fitness levels of my players because they have only had a few days of training after close to four months without football." Seninga said.

On Sunday, Musanze beat Rutsiro 4-2 in a warm-up match at Ubworoherane stadium as both sides prepare for the new season.

Seninga says that his coaching staff are exploring ways of getting players fit but ruled out pushing them too hard since it could result into injuries especially when players have not trained for a long time.

"It is a delicate balancing act. Getting our players fit is something we are doing carefully because the last few days have shown that we would need like three weeks training and playing friendly matches to get players match fit," he noted

Musanze is in Group C with AS Kigali FC, Police and Etincelles FC.

