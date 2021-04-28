Rwanda: 10 AS Muhanga Players Contract Coronavirus

27 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Muhanga on Sunday, April 25 announced that 10 of their players and two members of the club's technical staff tested positive for coronavirus while they were preparing for a warm-up match against Sunrise FC.

The friendly match was immediately canceled and the affected players were immediately put in isolation and are currently receiving treatment.

AS Muhanga will take on APR in the Primus national league on May 5 and the match is expected to go ahead since Muhanga has a large pool of players to choose from.

The national football governing body stressed recently that if a club has a squad of 15 players who are free of the coronavirus then a match can go ahead. Muhanga has 19 players who tested negative.

The Primus national football league will start on Saturday, May 1.

During the league matches, teams that fail to take covid-19 tests will have their matches canceled and the opposing team will be given a 2-0 win, while the match the commissioner will be suspended for five (5) years.

AS Muhanga are in Group A that includes; APR FC, Gorilla FC and Bugesera FC.

Any team that repeatedly violates Covid-19 protocols will be banned from any football activities for a year.

Covid-19 tests for players and officials will take place on match days at the stadium where the match will be played and the results will be given to a FERWAFA representative at least 3 hours before the start of the match.

