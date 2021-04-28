Rwanda: Munyenyezi to Be Arraigned in Court on April 28

27 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Genocide suspect Beatrice Munyenyezi will be arraigned in court on Wednesday, April 28.

Prosecuted for playing a role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Munyenyezi was extradited from the United States of America mid this month.

Her trial will be held at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali, in the afternoon hours.

According to an earlier statement from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, Munyenyezi is suspected of seven crimes: murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to commit genocide, extermination, and complicity in rape.

It is alleged that she committed the crimes in Butare Prefecture (now Huye District), where she would stand on roadblocks and check identifications to identify Tutsi, single them out and hand them over to Interahamwe militia to be killed.

For women, it is alleged that she would first ask the perpetrators to rape them before killing them

National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), on Monday, April 26 said they have written to the Kicukiro Primary Court requesting for pre-trial detention of Munyenyezi, as the first stage of the case-hearing unfolds.

