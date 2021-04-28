Rwanda: SKOL Terminates Rwf240 Million Annual Deal With Ferwacy

With four days left until the start of Tour du Rwanda, SKOL Brewery Ltd has terminated its annual Rwf240m contract with Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy).

The brewing company which has been the main sponsor of the cycling competition for the last seven years issued a press release saying since the new Covid-19 guidelines prevent Rwandans from lining up on routes used in the competition, there will not be any visibility for the company, hence no value for money for them.

"FERWACY and SKOL discussed and assessed the situation in order to decide on the way forward to achieve a new promotion platform adapted to the current situation in the fight against Covid-19," the brewer said in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 27.

"After several hours of discussions SKOL is forced not to sponsor the Tour of Rwanda in May 2021," the statement further reads.

SKOL however encouraged all participating riders and teams to give their best and in particular the SACA / SKOL Cycling Academy team.

The brewery will still send their cycling club, the Skol Adrien Cycling Academy to the competition. The club has riders like Seth Hakizimana, Jean-Eric Habimana, Ally Fidèle Dukuzumuremyi, Shemu Nsengiyumva, Jean-Baptiste "Machine" Nsabimana, and Janvier Nshimiyumuremyi has been training hard for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, South Africa cycling club Protouch jetted in the country on Monday night ahead of Tour du Rwanda which runs from May 2 to May 9.

The 8-stage race is one of the most prestigious cycling events on the continent and has attracted teams from around the world, including Word Tour teams such as Astana Cycling Team and Israel Start-Up Nation.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf48.5 million) is given out to winners in stage classification and general classification. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

Stages

Kigali - Rwamagana (115.6km) Kigali - Huye (120.5km) Nyanza - Gicumbi (171.6km) Kigali - Musanze (123.9km) Nyagatare - Kigali (149.3km) Kigali - Kigali (152.6km) Kigali - Kigali (4.5km) Individual CLM Kigali - Kigali (75.3km)