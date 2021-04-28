Rwanda, Denmark Commit to Strengthen Ties

Rwanda and Denmark have signed two agreements that will see the two countries strengthen bilateral ties, officials said on Tuesday.

The agreements will largely focus on promoting cooperation in political and migration issues.

Under the agreement, Rwanda is also expected to utilize Denmark's expertise in addressing the international refugee crisis.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the East African Community, Prof. Friend Manasseh, said the agreement would extend to other areas of cooperation.

"This broad agreement will focus on global refugee issues, both in Rwanda and in other countries, including Denmark, and will return to other topics including investment, trade, sharing of climate change and technology," he said

Nshuti said that Denmark had made great strides in areas of technology, an ambition it shares with Rwanda.

On the other hand, Denmark's Minister of International Development, Flemming Moller, said the agreement would help both countries cope with the challenges they are facing.

"We're going to work together in different ways, and what's going to happen next is to see together how we can start implementing what we have signed," he said.

"We are making efforts to develop Africa, and we have seen Rwanda prioritize technology and innovation, so we expect it to be productive on both sides," he said.

Moller said that cooperation is a weapon that will enable countries to overcome the challenges they face, including terrorism, climate change, technology and a variety of other issues.

"We must work together to find solutions to the common problems facing the Earth today and in the years to come. We need to share experience, we need to work together for investment, we need to consult on things that require special skills, so we have signed an agreement with Rwanda," he said.