Nigeria: JUSUN Apologises to Ngige Over 'Unfriendly Labour Conduct'

28 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has apologised to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, over its unfriendly labour approach at a conciliation meeting.

Mr Isaiah Adetola, JUSUN's General Secretary tendered the unreserved apology in a letter dated April 26, and addressed to Ngige.

The letter was made available to journalists by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that JUSUN had on April 20, staged a walkout at the meeting called by the minister, including the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), to resolve the ongoing strike by the unions.

The leaders of both unions were angry that a meeting slated for 3: 00 p.m., did not start as at 4:.35 p.m.

The unionists then staged a walkout chanting solidarity songs.

Adetola urged the minister to continue with the meeting, geared towards an amicable resolution of the strike.

"Sir, information has reached our union that the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way JUSUN members left your conference room on Tuesday, April 20.

"JUSUN wishes to put it on record that many of our members at the conciliation meeting are Muslims and were fasting on the day in question.

"Having stayed for about two hours without communication from any quarter of the ministry, JUSUN members, agitating and complaining that they needed to go and break their fast, had to leave.

"All other things put aside, JUSUN commends and appreciates the role of the Ministry of Labour in ensuring peaceful relations at work place; in the case of JUSUN, by trying to ensure conducive environment, and justice for all Nigerians.

'Therefore, we sincerely urge the minister to continue with the conciliation meetings, which you have commenced.

"We are all concerned about the good of Nigeria and all annoyance should not be carried too far and be allowed to derail us," he said.

According to Adetola, JUSUN is tendering its unreserved apology to Ngige in whatever way it has hurt the minister.

NAN also reports that the minister has already accepted the apology, and said a new date for continuation of the conciliation will be communicated shortly to all relevant stakeholders.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

