Tanzania: Khan Steers Chui Riders to T10 Win

ZAFAR Khan scored a half century as Chui recorded their first ever eight-wicket victory over Rhino Challengers at Dar es Salaam Leaders Club.

The losers won the toss and elected to bat first to score 108 in their inning that lasted for about one hour. The partnership of Sanjay Bom and Kartik Syal was not fruitful as only Bom managed to produce 42 runs from 15 balls as his partner produced none.

Arshaan Jasani also had 31 before he was bowled out by Salum Jumbe as they dropped three wickets. The second inning saw Chui picking up quick runs with an all-rounder, right handed Khan notching 69 to become man of the match.

They scored 109 in their inning, dropping two wickets as seven of their prominent players did not bat after the emerged winners.

In another match, an experienced Abhik Patwa scored 23 runs but did not help his Twiga Masters side to beat Rhino Challengers, who looked an improved side following their earlier defeat at the hands of Chui in their earlier match.

Their inning saw them scoring 99 runs and massively dropped five wickets in their 10-over allotted match. This gave their opponent an easy chasing task to 113 after dropping three wickets.

Arshaan Jasan scored 47 not out from 28 balls he faced and Sanjay Bom supplemented 30 others to secure two crucial points. Rhino Challengers will today have another task to face Tembo Ranges.

The showdown will be an opportunity for either Rhino Challengers to challenge the league leaders Buffalo Gladiators at their top place or Tembo Rangers to collect their first victory after facing defeat over the league leaders in the first league game.

Should Tembo Rangers win, they will save themself from bottom position. Rhino Gladiators are at third place with two points after playing two games.

In those two games; they won against Twiga Masters by 15 runs and lost to Chui Riders by eight wickets. Their opponent Tembo Rangers have played once and lost. They lost to Buffalo Gladiators by 38 runs.

Other games to be hosted at Leaders Oval will be between Chui Riders and Twiga Masters. Chui Riders who are fourth, they will look forward to collecting their second victory after beating Rhino Challengers by eight wickets yesterday.

After collecting up two points from their first defeat, Chui pose a threat to other teams considering to the fact that they will no longer need to remain at the bottom.

Their rivals, Twiga Masters have only played two games; lost to Rhino Challengers by 15 runs and tied up with Simba Heroes. Meanwhile, Buffalo Gladiators defeated Simba Heroes by 15 runs to snatch Simba Heroes' command in the league.

They did a good job, registering 93 runs in four of 10 overs. Simba Heroes played their inning with hope to beat Gladiators but failed, they only gathered 78 runs in six of 10 overs.

Gladiators skipper Kassimu Nassoro was outstanding and was named Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the game. Nassoro collected 33 runs in 27 balls and took two wickets. Simba Heroes were pushed to the second place with three points.