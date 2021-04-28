Tanzania: Hail Police Swoop That Flushes Out Criminals in Society

TANZANIA like any peaceful part of the world has a Police Force that should be hailed for being friendly and part of the community it serves professionally without showing any form of bias.

This is because the purpose of law enforcement in a free society is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law so that an individual's liberty may flourish. With that in mind, the recent Police swoop in Dar es Salaam, where several motorcycles parts and other items, which had been stolen recovered, should also remind criminals that any ill-gotten item or wealth would still be recovered.

As was recently reported by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge on Saturday confirming arrest of 49 suspects believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing car owners, this kind of swoop should be continued to show criminals that crime will never pay.

This should also be a lesson to those who are in the business of buying stolen things either knowingly or not that they are accomplice in the crime punishable in law of the land. The net should also continue to flash out idlers in vijiwe groups, who spend most of their times talking and not thinking of doing any fruitful business as a way of eking out a living.

Flashing back to a report released to the media in Mwanza on 29th May, last year by the Special Operations Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Mihayo Msikhela, following a similar operation conducted from May 4th to May 29th, 2020 in eight regions of Mwanza, Geita, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Tabora, Tarime Rorya, Mara and Kagera regions, such swoop was necessary after it came to their attention that most owners of the motorbikes don not have written agreements with their riders, nor do they take trouble to know their background, which is a loophole making thieves in the business to have a flourishing market for stolen motorbikes.

Along this line, community policing should be encouraged in the public to reinforce security and protect citizens' property in the neighborhoods.

This helps police to get a better sense of residents' needs and helps the same villagers to develop greater trust in the police, and in many cases, it is seen as an effective way to promote public safety and to enhance the quality of life in a community