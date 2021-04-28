Tanzania: May Mosi Athletes Support Orphans Centres

MAY Mosi Sports Committee has supported the needy community by providing food , soap and health insurance cards to three orphanages located in Ilemela and Nyamagana districts.

Speaking during the presentation at Upendo Daima Childcare Centre in Nyegezi Ward in Nyamagana District, the chairman of the May Mosi sports committee, Stanslaus Matimo, said they had donated the aid donated by their participating teams to honour vulnerable children.

He said they will continue to provide such assistance whenever they have the opportunity to do so. He said the total amount of items they donated was costing 4 million / -.

The donated food include 90 liters of edible oil, 300 kg of rice, 100 kg of flour, 125 kg of sugar, 100 kg of beans, 25 kg of wheat flour and 1 box of juice.

"May Mosi should give back to the community as we have gathered here to play for health and create friendship," "We see the importance of helping the needy children through sports because they need our assistance,: he said Meanwhile, Matimo said their games will conclude on April 29 to welcome President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the official closing ceremony on May 1.

The director of Upendo Daima, Yusuph Mtobela, thanked the May Mosi athletes for their material support. He asked the athletes to continue to support them as they still have many challenges at their center.

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) is one the participating teams that also donated whereby its netball player Elinaike Alaburi said their organization will continue supporting the needy.

She said their organization had provided 20 liters of cooking oil, 25 kg of sugar, four cartons of laundry soap, toothpaste and 25 kg of wheat flour.