Tanzania: May Mosi Athletes Support Orphans Centres

28 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MAY Mosi Sports Committee has supported the needy community by providing food , soap and health insurance cards to three orphanages located in Ilemela and Nyamagana districts.

Speaking during the presentation at Upendo Daima Childcare Centre in Nyegezi Ward in Nyamagana District, the chairman of the May Mosi sports committee, Stanslaus Matimo, said they had donated the aid donated by their participating teams to honour vulnerable children.

He said they will continue to provide such assistance whenever they have the opportunity to do so. He said the total amount of items they donated was costing 4 million / -.

The donated food include 90 liters of edible oil, 300 kg of rice, 100 kg of flour, 125 kg of sugar, 100 kg of beans, 25 kg of wheat flour and 1 box of juice.

"May Mosi should give back to the community as we have gathered here to play for health and create friendship," "We see the importance of helping the needy children through sports because they need our assistance,: he said Meanwhile, Matimo said their games will conclude on April 29 to welcome President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the official closing ceremony on May 1.

The director of Upendo Daima, Yusuph Mtobela, thanked the May Mosi athletes for their material support. He asked the athletes to continue to support them as they still have many challenges at their center.

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) is one the participating teams that also donated whereby its netball player Elinaike Alaburi said their organization will continue supporting the needy.

She said their organization had provided 20 liters of cooking oil, 25 kg of sugar, four cartons of laundry soap, toothpaste and 25 kg of wheat flour.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.