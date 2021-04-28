Nigeria: Govt Awards Section 2 of Apapa/Oshodi Expressway

28 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godfrey Bivbere

There are indications that the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the construction of section two of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway stretching from Sunrise to Cele bus stop. Recall that the section of the road have not been attended to in the last couple of years because the Federal Government was yet to award it to any company for reconstruction.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report on the situation of the section of the road, Team Lead, Bulk Truck Operations of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Isreal Ogundiran, said with the first section from Liverpool to Sunrise almost completed, the award of the second section is a welcome development.

Ogundiran, however, warned that unless immediate palliative work is done on that section of the road, it will become unmotorable when the rainy season come in full.

According to Ogundiran, "The port access road contract is in two phases, one is from Apapa to Sunrise which is completed while the other is from Sunrise to Cele bus stop. So that it will become complete from Sunrise down to Gbagada.

The first has been completed and the second phase has just been awarded. If that portion is not constructed now, especially that small portion between Sunrise and Berger, you will see the effect. You will see containers falling any how during the rainy season. In dry season, you and I can see the pot holes on the road but in raining season it is covered by muddy water."

"That is why we are asking the government to fix that portion of the road, so that it will ease transiting from Apapa down to Tin-can and straight down to Mile2. We are also asking for palliatives on that portion of the road for vehicles exiting from the port so that the contractor will not be disturbed by rescues and evacuations," he noted.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.