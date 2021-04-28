South Africa: LGBTQI+ Protesters Demand Govt Action Against Hate Crimes

26 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Monday about 50 people sat and sang outside Parliament, calling on the government to take hate crimes seriously.

Under grey Cape Town skies a crowd of about 50 people walked to Parliament with rainbow flags and posters, demanding an end to hate crimes against queer people.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Pharie Sefale, a project manager from the Triangle Project, an NGO that advocates for queer rights, said the protest was sparked by the recent murders of Andile Lulu Ntuthela, a gay man from the Eastern Cape, this month and Lownabo Jack, a 22-year-old gay man, in Nyanga a week later.

When the group reached Parliament, the majority sat down and sang while about 15 formed a line in front and lit candles of remembrance for those who have died.

Addressing the group, Unathi Dikani, from the Triangle Project, said: "We're not here because we have nothing better to do; we're here because we want to be seen. We also have rights that need to be respected."

Pumeza Runeyi from Access Chapter 2 urged the protesters to also support other cases where queer people have been murdered: "There are lots of other cases that we need to support and follow...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

