Kenya: KPA Duo Catch the Eye of North African Sides As Club Champs Ends

27 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball players Enock Mogeni and Sam Juma have attracted the interest of North African Clubs following the conclusion of African Clubs Championship in Tunis, Tunisia Tuesday.

The duo were part of the team that finished fifth on their maiden appearance at the event.

Egyptian side Zamalek and Swehly (Libya) want the services of right attacker Mogeni, while Kelibia (Tunisia) are interested in libero Juma.

Kelibia is also the home to Kenya international Abiud Chirchir, who locally play for champions General Service Unit (GSU).

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said the move showed they are doing something extra ordinary.

Kosgei however noted that they have advised the players to think through the development before they make any decisions.

"I think the effort is there for everyone to see. This is our first time at the event and already some of our players are attracting the interests of some tops clubs in Africa here and we are happy and humbled about it.

At the same time, we are happy with our fifth position and we couldn't have asked for a better position to wrap up the event at.We will fly back in the country on Thursday at 7:10am. The exposure here has been amazing and we hope to build on that going forward," said the official.

Mogeni recently completed a six-month contract with Swedish side Sodertelge.

On his return, Mogeni revealed that Sodertelgeto were keen to renew his contract, while a club from France had also shown interest.

It therefore remains to be seen which club the former Strathmore player will settle for. Home side Esperance won the men's event after edging out Egpytian side Zamalek 3-0 (25-20,25-23,25-10).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.