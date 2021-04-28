South Africa: Johnson & Johnson Covid Jab Given Go-Ahead to Resume Rollout From Wednesday

The Department of Health has given the green light for the resumption of the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. This comes after South African, American and European health authorities recommended that the rollout be resumed and emphasised that the benefits of protection against severe Covid-19 'far outweigh' the risk of rare side-effects. The Sisonke study will restart vaccinating health care workers with this vaccine in two days' time.

The Department of Health has heeded the advice of the South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine and restart the Sisonke study. This decision was announced on the morning of 26 April, giving the department just 48 hours to restart the vaccination programme on 28 April.

The department assured that teams "have been eagerly standing by" to complete the programme as quickly as possible. It confirmed that it has all the doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to vaccinate over 200,000 health care workers.

To assist in the resumption, the number of vaccination sites has been increased from 47 to 95 sites around the country. The list of sites is yet to be updated.

