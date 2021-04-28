Algeria: SPLA Continues Attacks On Positions of Moroccan Occupying Forces

27 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) conducted, Sunday and Monday, new attacks against the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupying forces in the areas of Haouza and Mehbes along the wall of sand (wall of shame), said the Sahrawi Ministry of Defense in its military statement No. 166.

On Monday, the Sahrawi forces carried out intensified attacks against the positions of Moroccan soldiers in several sites in the Mehbes sector, including the regions Rous Sebti and Rous Chaidhimia, the same source said.

Since November 13, 2020, the SPLA continues its attacks targeting the forces of the Moroccan occupier who suffered human and material losses along the wall of shame.

