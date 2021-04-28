South Africa: Good Trouble - We Must Harness Young People's Spirit of Resistance to Reshape Our Democracy

26 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Young people across South Africa, due to socioeconomic circumstances, have been forced to the sidelines. As we reflect on Freedom Day, there is an opportunity to create a frame for the vibrancy of young people to reimagine our public square.

The structure of our political economy and civic culture has been consumed by the impoverishment of our politics.

An impoverishment that has squandered not just billions in service of a shadow state and the greed of those far more interested in consuming lavish lifestyles, but has continued to rob millions of South Africans.

Theft that has maimed, killed, bludgeoned citizens, and worse, has continued to subject them to inequity, impaired outcomes in education and degradation of a healthcare system that has been pushed to the brink as a result of Covid-19. Freedom can only be honoured if we confront the inequity and impoverishment of our politics that continue to cause despair and dismay.

Politics in a free and democratic South Africa should inspire and motivate citizens to commit to a renewed social compact committed to fairness, rooting out injustice and fulfilling the aspirations of our Constitution. Instead, we are confronted by despicable individuals masquerading as servants of the people -...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

