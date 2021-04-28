Kenya: Locals Count Losses as Suspected Wild Animal Kills Sheep in Tharaka Nithi

27 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Farmers in Kiamucii and Mugiyu villages that border Mount Kenya Forest in Tharaka Nithi County are counting losses after unidentified wild animals killed at least 20 sheep in two nights.

The farmers told journalists on Tuesday that the animals target sheep, bite through the livestock's throat sucking their blood and leaving the carcasses uneaten.

Mr Abed Nyaga, a resident of Mugiyu village lost ten sheep on Monday night after the animals broke into the pen leaving him counting losses of more than Sh60,000.

He said due to the heavy rainfall he never heard any commotion as the marauding animals were killing his livestock.

"The unidentified wild animals have dealt us a huge blow because we depend on the livestock to raise school fees for our children," said Mr Nyaga.

Ms Doreen Kawira, another resident who lost four sheep two days ago said they also fear the animals could turn to other livestock or even human beings after clearing up the sheep.

She noted that farmers are now compelled to sleep with their sheep in the same houses for fear of losing them.

KWS alerted

The distraught farmers said after reporting the matter to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) offices, the officers visited, assessed the damages and promised to trap the animals.

Mr Nyaga noted that the affected farmers also filled claim forms but have no hope of compensation since even previous dues had not been settled.

Chogoria MCA Margaret Gitari said even after erecting the electrical fence around the forest, wild animals still stray into the villages.

She asked KWS officers to work closely with residents in developing a sustainable Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Plan to avoid such eventualities in the future.

She also called for prompt compensation for the loss encountered.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.