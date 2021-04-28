Kenya: Locals Count Losses as Suspected Wild Animal Kills Sheep in Tharaka Nithi

Farmers in Kiamucii and Mugiyu villages that border Mount Kenya Forest in Tharaka Nithi County are counting losses after unidentified wild animals killed at least 20 sheep in two nights.

The farmers told journalists on Tuesday that the animals target sheep, bite through the livestock's throat sucking their blood and leaving the carcasses uneaten.

Mr Abed Nyaga, a resident of Mugiyu village lost ten sheep on Monday night after the animals broke into the pen leaving him counting losses of more than Sh60,000.

He said due to the heavy rainfall he never heard any commotion as the marauding animals were killing his livestock.

"The unidentified wild animals have dealt us a huge blow because we depend on the livestock to raise school fees for our children," said Mr Nyaga.

Ms Doreen Kawira, another resident who lost four sheep two days ago said they also fear the animals could turn to other livestock or even human beings after clearing up the sheep.

She noted that farmers are now compelled to sleep with their sheep in the same houses for fear of losing them.

KWS alerted

The distraught farmers said after reporting the matter to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) offices, the officers visited, assessed the damages and promised to trap the animals.

Mr Nyaga noted that the affected farmers also filled claim forms but have no hope of compensation since even previous dues had not been settled.

Chogoria MCA Margaret Gitari said even after erecting the electrical fence around the forest, wild animals still stray into the villages.

She asked KWS officers to work closely with residents in developing a sustainable Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Plan to avoid such eventualities in the future.

She also called for prompt compensation for the loss encountered.