Kenya: Double Delight for Posta Rangers as Okumbi, Opiyo Feted

27 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Posta Rangers duo of tactician Stanley Okumbi and goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo were Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach and Player of the Month for March 2021 respectively.

To bag the monthly award, which comes with a personalised trophy and Sh 50,000 cash prize, Okumbi guided the mailmen to two victories and one draw.

After battling to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks, the mailmen beat champions Gor Mahia and Mathare United 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

The former Harambee Stars coach beat Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and Gor Mahia's Emanuel Vaz Pinto in the race for the title.

For goalkeeper Opiyo, his cleansheet in the three matches saw him beat Alex Ochwari and Brazilian Wilson Silva for the gong.

It is sweet victory for Opiyo since he is a third choice goalkeeper in the team. He rose up to the occassion after Jairus Adira and Byron Omondi were sidelined with injuries.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.