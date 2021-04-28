Kenya: Double Delight for Posta Rangers as Okumbi, Opiyo Feted

Posta Rangers duo of tactician Stanley Okumbi and goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo were Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) Coach and Player of the Month for March 2021 respectively.

To bag the monthly award, which comes with a personalised trophy and Sh 50,000 cash prize, Okumbi guided the mailmen to two victories and one draw.

After battling to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks, the mailmen beat champions Gor Mahia and Mathare United 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

The former Harambee Stars coach beat Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and Gor Mahia's Emanuel Vaz Pinto in the race for the title.

For goalkeeper Opiyo, his cleansheet in the three matches saw him beat Alex Ochwari and Brazilian Wilson Silva for the gong.

It is sweet victory for Opiyo since he is a third choice goalkeeper in the team. He rose up to the occassion after Jairus Adira and Byron Omondi were sidelined with injuries.