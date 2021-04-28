Zimbabwe: Veld Fire Incidences Down 30 Percent in 2020 - Ema

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) says Zimbabwe in 2020 recorded a decline in veld fires and the total burnt area by 30,38% due to various initiatives aimed at managing the scourge.

EMA director-general, Aaron Chigona said although the country failed to meet its 25% target to curb the prevalence of veld fires, the number of wildfires recorded and total hectarage destroyed had declined significantly.

"A total of 1 178 fire incidences were recorded between 31 July and 31 October 2020 resulting in 80 457,84 hectares being burnt.

"This was a reduction compared to 1 508 veld fires that destroyed 1 158 291, 57 hectares in 2019, translating to a 30,38% decrease of total burnt area," said Chigona announcing the agency's latest veld fire report.

He said four lives were lost in infernos across the country last year, the same number of fatalities tallied in 2019.

However, he lamented the challenges faced by EMA in fulfilling its mandate in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Said Chigona; "The 2021 fire season is not going to be an easy one as it is marred by the Covid-19 pandemic and high vegetation growth due to heavy rains. The role of traditional leaders and local authorities cannot be emphasised enough.

"Activation of these structures as well as other partners for veld fire management remains key. The country aims at a 15% reduction in the area burnt by veld fires in 2021."

The EMA director-general underscored the set target can only be attained by investing in fire fighting equipment and imparting knowledge of extinguishing blazes among communities.

Among other reasons, the reduction, in cases of infernos, was attributed to the government-initiated Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-proof farming concept which discourages the burning of biomass during land preparation, scattered rains received last October, and an increasingly environmentally conscious population which promptly reacts to veld fire outbreaks.

A total of 225,5 kilometres of road servitudes and 6 061, 25 kilometres of fire guards were constructed nationwide to prevent the occurrence of veld fires.

"I, therefore, call upon everyone to play their part in fire management to save our beautiful country and the planet at large," said Chigona.