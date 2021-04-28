Tanzania: 'All Election Campaign Pledges Will Be Fulfilled'

THE government will continue with the construction and maintenance of roads in the country, including that in Moshi Rural, depending on availability of funds, to fulfill promises made by national leaders during the general election campaigns.

Responding to a basic question posed by Prof Patrick Ndakidemi (Moshi Rural-CCM), Deputy Minister of the State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr David Silinde told the House that the government had continued to implement the promises made by the Presidents made in all phases.

In his question, the MP wanted to know when the government would implement the President's promise he made during the 2015 General Election campaign for the construction of a 13-kilometre tarmac road from Rau Madukani- Mamboleo-Shimbwe Juu in Moshi Rural Constituency.

Responding to the question, the Deputy Minister explained that in the financial year 2018/19 and 2019/20 about 288 metre long road at tarmac level, at a cost of 190m/- has been constructed at the Rau Madukani-Mamboleo-Shimbwe Juu road.

In addition, he said that in the financial year 2018/19, there was special maintenance carried out on such road with a length of 9km at gravel level, which cost 148.85m/-.

According to Mr Silinde, also in the financial year 2021/22, a sum of 10m/- has been set aside for maintenance of the road in question covering 2km rough section.