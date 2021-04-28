Tanzania Eyes Investment Boom

THE government says it will soon table in the Parliament, proposed amendments of policy and laws governing the business sector in order to create a muchneeded investment boom.

The impending policy and legal regime changes are timed to improve the business environment in the country and attract massive foreign investment, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Mr Geoffrey Mwambe said.

"The government is committed to creating an enabling environment for both traders and investors, thus it is well prepared to present the proposed amendments in Parliament ... we are finalising the procedures and we will soon present a draft bill in the parliament," Mr Mwambe stated.

The new development comes after President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently instructed ministries and institutions responsible for business facilitation to work efficiently and ensure the country retains the confidence of investors.

President Samia noted only increased investments and productivity would significantly expand the country's tax base, and eventually beef up government coffers.

Ms Samia ordered executives to address chronic challenges hampering the investment sector, naming bureaucracy and delay in issuance of work permits, licences, tax administrations and Value Added Tax (VAT) returns as the biggest vices.

Speaking yesterday, the minister responsible for Investment, Mr Mwambe stressed the government's intention to improve the investment environment, saying that the policy and legal regime changes will correspond to the current situation and address challenges facing the business fraternity.

The minister was addressing a conference meant to discuss challenges facing the investment sector in the country, which was organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting was expected to come up with recommendations that will help improve the business and investment environment.

The minister said the door was open for business stakeholders and investors to hold discussions with the government on areas that posed challenges to them.

Mr Mwambe, on the other hand, urged investors to be truthful by paying due taxes in order to support the government in its bid to develop socio-economic infrastructures which will enable all investors and traders to conduct their business effectively.

He noted that the government has been implementing a number of development projects including construction of health centres, railways, roads, airports as well as strategic projects such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Mr Mwambe also urged the business community to work closely with the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), especially in organizing meetings with various ministries to ensure speedy improvement of the business sector.

Mr Mwambe added that TNBC will easily monitor the challenges and recommendations identified by investors.

"It is important that these meetings involve TNBC to ensure that your challenges and recommendations are submitted to authorities and dealt with accordingly, "Minister Mwambe noted.

He further added that TNBC is responsible for creating a good link between the private sector and the government to ensure there is a favorable business environment.

TNBC Executive Secretary, Dr Godwill Wanga said the new structure of the Council aimed at organizing meetings from the district to regional levels and finding solutions to challenges affecting businesses and investments.

"This structural change in the council seeks to create a friendly environment for businesses and investments in the country, taking into account that Tanzania is a resource-rich country and politically stable," said Dr Wanga.

He assured CTI that the council will continue to hold talks with the private sector since it is a bridge between the government and private sector.

"The council has been an important link between the government and private sector in addressing trade and investment challenges. So we will continue with talks with the stakeholders in the private sector and remove barriers that have been holding back the sector's growth," he said.