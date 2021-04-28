Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside Over 8bn/ - to Address Frequent Floods in Dar

27 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama in Dodoma

THE government has expressed commitments to address the problem of floods in various parts of the Dar es Salaam Region, especially in Kawe Constituency.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr David Silinde said here yesterday that the government had allocated 8.4bn/- for the purposes.

He told the House that through the Dar es Salaam City infrastructure improvement project, called Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP), the government has allocated 8.4bn/- for the construction of a rainwater canal covering 8.89 km in Mbweni Ward.

"The government will continue to build and repair road infrastructure, bridges and water drainage to end floods nuisance in various parts of Dar es Salaam, including Kawe Constituency," Mr Silinde said.

He was responding to a question by Felista Njau (Special Seats- CCM), who wanted to know the government's strategy to address flood problem in Mbweni, Bunju Basihaya, Kunduchi, Nyamachabes, Ununio and Mikocheni at Kawe Constituency.

Responding, Deputy Minister Silinde noted that the government was aware of the challenge of floods in the areas in question and measures were being taken to address the situation.

