Tanzania: Us, France Reaffirm Support to Zanzibar

UNITED States of America, France and Switzerland have reaffirmed their commitment to support Zanzibar in social and economic development.

Speaking to Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi separately, the envoys from the three countries said they forecast a strong Zanzibar economically, politically and socially under the tutelage of the youthful leader.

Earlier, President Mwinyi received the US Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald John Wright, with whom they deliberated various issues, ranging from economics, commerce and politics.

President Mwinyi said the top priorities of his government include strengthening the health sector and ensure that all islanders have access to high quality medical services.

He also invited US investors to explore investment opportunities in the Spice Islands.

Dr Mwinyi expressed optimism on the interest of American traders and investors to operate in Zanzibar, saying their participation will boost trade and expand the labour market for the islanders.

Ambassador Wright told his host that the US government is willing to support the Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago, especially in the health sector, adding that America values all the development initiatives by Zanzibar government.

French Ambassador to Tanzania, Frederic Clavier promised to support the Zanzibar government in its drive towards the blue economy, pledging to lure French traders and investors to invest in Zanzibar's various economic sectors.

The envoy said France has special interest in energy, agriculture, transport, environmental conservation and economic empowerment of wananchi, saying his government will work closely with Zanzibar administration. Ambassador Clavier said his office is coordinating a joint meeting between French investors and industrialists and their Zanzibar counterparts.

President Mwinyi appreciated the French government, saying all the sectors which France has expressed interest on are priorities of the Zanzibar government as well.

He assured the visiting envoy that the government has in place firm strategies to strengthen the national economy for the benefit of all islanders as well as transforming Pemba into a special investment zone.

Later in the day, President Mwinyi met Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania, Didier Chassot, and during their talks they agreed to amplify cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

Ambassador Chassot pledged to support Zanzibar through training of health insurance experts as well as strengthening the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (ZAECA) in support of President Mwinyi's efforts against corruption.

Dr Mwinyi appreciated the French government's willingness to support various development programmes in Zanzibar, saying Zanzibaris will remain united in the interest of their development, peace and development socially and economically.