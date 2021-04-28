Tanzania: Nickel Project to Benefit Ngara Residents - Minister

THE government is creating conducive environments for the people of Ngara Constituency to benefit from the Nickel Mining project which is expected to start at Kabanga area soon under implementation by Tembo Minerals Corporation Limited.

Likewise, the Ministry of Minerals through Mining Commission will prepare specific plan for conducting seminars for the people in the constituency and surrounding areas to enable them identify opportunities and various products and services they will provide during implementation of the project.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Minerals Shukrani Manya in response to a question from Ndaisaba Ruhoro (Ngara-CCM), who wanted to know the government's plan to ensure that the people of Ngara constituency benefit from the Nickel Mining, which is expected to start in the Kabanga area.

The Deputy Minister explained that the government had made significant changes in the Mining Sector through the Amendment of the Mining Act of 2017 and the enactment of new laws for the management of natural resources for the benefit of the people of Tanzania.

According to him, the Minerals Act, Chapter 123, stipulates that all mining companies must submit a local content plan for Tanzanians' participation in mining projects which must specify the benefits to the people from the establishment of such projects.

Therefore, the deputy minister said, in line with the requirements of the Act, the government would ensure that it fully analyzes the plan to be submitted by Tembo Minerals Corporation Ltd which intends to invest in a major nickel mining project in Ngara constituency.

Prof Manya also stated that the government would oversee such programme in collaboration with other government authorities to ensure that it is implemented and benefit the people of Ngara and the nation as a whole.

In addition to local content, the deputy minister explained that the citizens around the mine areas would benefit through the Service Levy and projects that would be implemented through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.