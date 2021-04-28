Tanzania: Nickel Project to Benefit Ngara Residents - Minister

27 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama in Dodoma

THE government is creating conducive environments for the people of Ngara Constituency to benefit from the Nickel Mining project which is expected to start at Kabanga area soon under implementation by Tembo Minerals Corporation Limited.

Likewise, the Ministry of Minerals through Mining Commission will prepare specific plan for conducting seminars for the people in the constituency and surrounding areas to enable them identify opportunities and various products and services they will provide during implementation of the project.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Minerals Shukrani Manya in response to a question from Ndaisaba Ruhoro (Ngara-CCM), who wanted to know the government's plan to ensure that the people of Ngara constituency benefit from the Nickel Mining, which is expected to start in the Kabanga area.

The Deputy Minister explained that the government had made significant changes in the Mining Sector through the Amendment of the Mining Act of 2017 and the enactment of new laws for the management of natural resources for the benefit of the people of Tanzania.

According to him, the Minerals Act, Chapter 123, stipulates that all mining companies must submit a local content plan for Tanzanians' participation in mining projects which must specify the benefits to the people from the establishment of such projects.

Therefore, the deputy minister said, in line with the requirements of the Act, the government would ensure that it fully analyzes the plan to be submitted by Tembo Minerals Corporation Ltd which intends to invest in a major nickel mining project in Ngara constituency.

Prof Manya also stated that the government would oversee such programme in collaboration with other government authorities to ensure that it is implemented and benefit the people of Ngara and the nation as a whole.

In addition to local content, the deputy minister explained that the citizens around the mine areas would benefit through the Service Levy and projects that would be implemented through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.