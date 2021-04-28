Zimbabwe: ZRP Sends Another Chilling Warning to Errant Bar Operators

28 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Tuesday, issued another threat to errant bar operators warning of "severe penalties" should they continue breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations by continuing to run their operations.

This follows reports that some restaurants, nightclubs, and bars were opening for imbibers and conducting drinking sprees without receiving the green light to resume operations from the government.

The government recently deferred the reopening of bars and nightclubs until further notice amid growing fears of a third wave of the coronavirus.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents were ready to name and shame transgressing operators and arrest revellers found imbibing at the premises.

"In this regard, all operators who continue to defy Covid-19 health and safety measures will face severe penalties as outlined by the government and should not cry foul on arrest by the police," he said.

"The police will also name and shame the errant operators. Members of the public found drinking beer at bars, beer-halls and restaurants will also be arrested by the police and made to face the due processes of the law."

Earlier in March when Zimbabwe recorded a decrease in new Covid-19 infections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa relaxed the lockdown restrictions for some business sectors.

However, bar owners were not granted the approval to reopen.

Nyathi also added citizens who were hosting house parties after the 10 pm curfew would be brought to book citing such events had in some cases turned violent.

"In the same vein, the police warns members of the public who include college and university students who are holding parties at homes in open contravention of Covid-19 curfew order that the law will take its course. Some of the parties are turning violent with revellers attacking innocent members of the public."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

