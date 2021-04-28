Kenya: Secretary Blinken's Virtual Meeting with Kenyan President Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Omamo

28 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Readout
Office of the Spokesperson
April 27, 2021

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo to open his virtual visit to Kenya.  They discussed the strategic partnership between the United States and Kenya.

Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working with Kenya to advance our shared interests in democracy, human rights, economic ties, anti-corruption, refugees and their host communities, global health, regional security, and climate change for the benefit of the American and Kenyan people.

Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ concern with the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crises in Tigray, including the reports of atrocities, and the threat that the extension of Somali President Farmajo’s term poses to stability in Somalia and the campaign against al-Shabaab.

Secretary Blinken noted Kenya’s strong and durable multilateral engagement and welcomed the opportunity to cooperate closely with Kenya on the UN Security Council on matters of international concern.

