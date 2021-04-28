Liberia: Pres. Weah Bags Grand Commander Award in Freetown ... Hailed for Service to Humanity

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 bagged Sierra Leone's prestigious honor, Most Distinguished Grand Commander of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The Liberian Leader was also hailed for peace and service to humanity.

President Weah received the honor during Sierra Leone's 60th Independence Day celebrations in Freetown on April 27, 2021.

"Brigadier General (Rtd), Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone award the most distinguished honor of Grand Commander of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the President of the Republic of Liberia H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah for his passionate drive and commitment to fostering peace, stability and democracy in the Mano River Union and the West African sub region at large," the citation read.

Continuing, the citation of the honor said, "you are soccer legend and Global Ambassador for Peace. Today's award recognizes your selflessness and resourcefulness in contributing to the attainment of peace in Liberia which also has a far-reaching effect on neighboring sister Republic of Sierra Leone."

"But equally important is your tireless march alongside your peers of the Mano River Basin and the ECOWAS Community to promote sustainable peace, stability and socioeconomic transformation in the sub region in other to improve the quality of life of your people," Dr. Weah was further praised.

The people and government of Sierra Leone also recognized President Weah's government agenda which focused on peace and security, economic revitalization, infrastructural and service delivery, Governance and the rule of law.

"We salute you for your enduring service to the world, the sub region and your country. Today, we celebrate a great African, an enduring personality, role model, and philanthropic, President George Manneh Weah," were some fond words of the Liberia amidst cheers from audience.

Similar honors were also bestowed upon Presidents Nana Danquah Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana, Alpha Conde of Guinea, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Liberian Leader was among West African leaders that witnessed and participated in Sierra Leone's 60th Independence celebration activities on April 27, 2021.