Rwanda: Bugesera to Sanction Players Who Violate Covid-19 Protocols

26 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Bugesera Football Club has warned that strict measures will be taken against players who fail to comply with covid-19 protocols as the club prepares for the return of Primus National League which kicks off on Saturday, May 1.

This comes after clubs were asked to be more vigilant about covid-19 protocols or else disciplinary action will be taken against them.

According to club president, Jean-Claude Gahigi, any player who fails to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines could risk facing sanctions which include salary deduction or even being expelled from the club in case they repeat it again.

"We had a discussion with our players and agreed that anyone who violates the guidelines will have his salary deducted by 50 percent. In case any player repeats the mistake, he could lose a salary for one month or even be expelled from the club," Gahigi told Times Sport.

Bugesera FC are drawn in Group A alongside reigning champions APR FC, AS Muhanga and newcomers Gorilla FC, a draw which Gahigi said looks easier for the Western Province-based club to go through.

Gahigi said the players are now in good spirits after the club put them back to the normal payroll following the return of the league.

All the club's employees had their wages deducted by 30 percent since February after the Ministry of Sports suspended the national football league in December last year after clubs were found to have violated guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been paying players who were not playing and that was a huge loss for us of course and deducting their wages wasn't good for them either. But having the league back is a big boost not just for our club but the football fraternity in general. We are ready for the league as our team continues to train hard," he explained.

The club has also reinforced its squad having signed three new players including two strikers and a defender.

